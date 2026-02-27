‘Mindy Project’ Star Rebecca Rittenhouse Marries Kyle Robiskie

Instagram

“The Mindy Project” alum Rebecca Rittenhouse, 37, is a married woman!

Rittenhouse tied the knot with Kyle Robiskie at the First United Methodist Church in Pasadena, California.

She told Vogue magazine, "My parents were actually married in the same church as well. Given my mom passed away in 2019, it felt like a really nice way to have her there spiritually.”

For her big day, Rebecca wore a dress from the Mark Ingram Bridal Shop in New York.

She shared, "I probably tried on 50 dresses — there were a few that were almost it, but then I saw a little capelet at Mark Ingram, and I just instantly knew I had to try it. Once I put it on, it was the dress. It was so me. I always dreamed of having buttons all the way down the back, and I changed the neckline slightly so it didn’t overwhelm me. I also wanted to keep the capelet a little longer for my proportions.”

Rittenhouse walked the down to Nick Mulvey’s song “Infinite Tree.”

She noted, "I also didn’t let Kyle hear the song before the ceremony, and it starts with bells and a harp, so it was just so perfect for the setting, and the lyrics made their way into my vows. Kyle started sweating bullets as soon as I walked in. He is normally so calm, cool, and collected — and it was honestly wildly charming to see him nervous and emotional. It was so meaningful to be married in the space my parents got married in and to see all of our nearest and dearest looking up at us — I will never forget it.”

The couple opted to write their own vows. Rebecca added, "We also had my stepmother and Kyle’s mother light two candles, which we then used to light a unity candle during the ceremony.”

Some of the Rebecca’s famous friends also attended the wedding, including Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Nina Dobrev, Adam DeVine and Ben Feldman.

She said, "My friend Mindy Kaling has been such an important source of joy and support throughout my career. I look up to her immensely. She was in the middle of filming her show in New York and made a huge effort to be there that day, which I will never forget."

The couple held the reception at her father’s home.

She dished, “People were calling it ‘club Don,’ which is hilarious, because having a huge party in my dad’s very formal living room definitely felt like a high school fantasy come true. Seeing my friends and Kyle’s friends get to know each other and dance for two hours straight made my heart soar! I couldn’t be more grateful to have married the best person I know, in the place that means so much to me: home.”

In 2021, Rebecca and Kyle met by chance at San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles.

Rebecca was there to meet up with Miles’ wife Keleigh Teller.

Rittenhouse recalled, "My friend Keleigh Teller — who is rarely in town and rarely makes plans in advance — asked me to have dinner there with about an hour’s notice,” Rebecca remembers. “I met her spontaneously, and we noticed a karaoke party happening, which we then decided to crash. Since it’s a member’s club, and the world is small, we ended up knowing the guy whose birthday it was and decided to hang out and catch up with some friends.”

Rebecca recalled seeing the “super-cute” Kyle walk in. She said, "So I basically stared at him until he came and talked to me, which took a while! Apparently, he thought I was there with another guy. He offered to get me a drink, and we sat out on the patio talking, until I lied to him and said I had a friend coming into town that night. Truthfully, I was starting production on a new show just a few days later and wanted to rest!”

They would eventually go on a date. He proposed to her two years later at the location where they met.

She revealed, "He recreated that first night and even had Keleigh take me to dinner in order to surprise me."