Celebrity News February 26, 2026
DJ David Guetta Secretly Welcomes Baby #4, Second Child with GF Jessica Ledon
Famed DJ David Guetta, 58, is a dad for the fourth time!
Guetta and his longtime girlfriend Jessica Ledon welcomed their second child together.
The couple announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram.
Along with a series of photos, David wrote, "Welcome to the world Skyler ❤️ The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept.”
The post included photos of Jessica with a growing baby bump and them with their son Cyan, 23 months.
David is also a father to daughter Angie and son Tim, his kids with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.
David and Jessica have been together since 2015, the same year his divorce was finalized with Cathy. At the time, a source told Page Six, “They’ve known each other as friends for about two and a half years. But she has been going on the road with him recently.”