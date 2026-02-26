DJ David Guetta Secretly Welcomes Baby #4, Second Child with GF Jessica Ledon

Instagram

Famed DJ David Guetta, 58, is a dad for the fourth time!

Guetta and his longtime girlfriend Jessica Ledon welcomed their second child together.

The couple announced the baby’s arrival on Instagram.

Along with a series of photos, David wrote, "Welcome to the world Skyler ❤️ The most beautiful secret we’ve ever kept.”

The post included photos of Jessica with a growing baby bump and them with their son Cyan, 23 months.

David is also a father to daughter Angie and son Tim, his kids with ex-wife Cathy Lobé.