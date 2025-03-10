Meghann Fahy Is Loving ‘White Lotus’ S3: ‘Counting Down Every Sunday’ (Exclusive)

Meghann Fahy was radiant in red at the SXSW premiere of her thriller “Drop.”

“Extra” spoke to Meghann Fahy, who paid tribute to her character with her outfit.

She explained, “In the movie, I wear this one-piece red jumpsuit the whole time… That’s why I’m in red, but this one’s easier to pee in.”

Meghann is watching the third season of “The White Lotus” like the rest of us!

Fahy, who starred on the second season of the show, said, “Loving it. Counting down the days, every Sunday.”

When asked how she felt about a “White Lotus” spin-off in Chicago, Meghann commented, “Oh, wow. ‘White Lotus’ Chicago would be really different, wouldn’t it? Not really beachy, but it could be interesting.”

Meghann shot her season of the show in Sicily. The series is known for shooting in exotic vacay locations!

Fahy was excited to see “Drop” with the SXSW audience since they are “top-notch.”

As for co-star Brandon Sklenar saying that he’s going to “shake like a chihuahua” watching the movie with people, Meghann quipped, “We’re going to have to strap him into the chair.”

In all seriousness, Fahy said, “No actor really likes watching themselves, but the thing is, I’m not really thinking about that tonight. I’m thinking about watching my friends in a movie that I think is really, really, really fun. We got really close when we were making it.”