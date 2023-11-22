Getty Images

A year after they sparked dating rumors, “White Lotus” stars Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall confirmed their relationship with a kiss!

In photos obtained by People magazine, the two were seen kissing on a rainy day in New York City.

The two smooched under an umbrella that Leo held during their outing.

It looks like the two went shopping since Leo also held a large Zara shopping bag.

In January, Meghann played coy about the dating rumors during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” She told Andy Cohen, “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

When Andy noted a romance would be “delicious” and that “we would all love it,” she asked, “You would?”

She quipped, “For you, I’ll say sure.” She added, “I’m just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

Last year, Leo posted a series of photos from the set of the show, including a pic of him with his finger in Meghann’s mouth. The pic didn’t make headlines until months later.

In what some people would call a flirty exchange, Meghann commented on Leo’s post, writing, “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️.”

Leo responded to Meghann’s comments, writing, “@meghannfahy Love you right back.”

At around the same time, Meghann posted photos from her Elle UK feature. She captioned the post, “And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!”