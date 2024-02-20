Getty Images

“The White Lotus” co-stars Meghann Fahy, 33, and Leo Woodall, 27, have hard-launched their relationship!

On Tuesday, Meghann posted an Instagram pic of herself wrapping her arm around Leo’s waist as he wrapped his arm around her shoulder.

While their faces are not shown, Meghann tagged Leo, who commented, “Who is he?!”

Months ago, the two were seen kissing on a rainy day in New York City in photos obtained by People magazine.

The two smooched under an umbrella that Leo held during their outing.

During another outing during that time, the two were reportedly spotted making out at the Bowery Hotel.

A source told Page Six, “They were kissing like crazy and being super sloppy… The kisses were a little much, but their chemistry was very cute. You can tell they’re definitely in love.”

Last year, Meghann played coy about the dating rumors during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” She told Andy Cohen, “Oh, I don’t kiss and tell. Come on, guys.”

When Andy noted a romance would be “delicious” and said, “We would all love it,” she asked, “You would?”

She quipped, “For you, I’ll say sure.” She added, “I’m just kidding. Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

In 2022, Leo posted a series of photos from the set of the show, including a pic of himself with his finger in Meghann’s mouth. The pic didn’t make headlines until months later.

In what some people would call a flirty exchange, Meghann commented on Leo’s post, writing, “I love you! I love these! I love you! 😘♥️”

Leo responded to Meghann’s comments, writing, “@meghannfahy Love you right back.”

At around the same time, Meghann posted photos from her Elle U.K. feature. She captioned the post, “And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!”