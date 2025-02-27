Getty Images

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday. Hours later, a 911 call has been released.

In the call, obtained by "Extra," a male caretaker of the area is heard telling the dispatcher that immediate assistance is needed after one or two deceased people were found at the residence.

As the dispatcher is sending a request for paramedics, the crying caller is heard repeatedly saying, “Damn.”

The man says he “had no idea” about the ages of the bodies found, but guesses the bodies belonged to one male and one female.

When asked if they were breathing, the caller says, “I have no idea. I’m not inside the house.”

The caller explains that he could see the woman “lying down” from the window.

When the dispatcher asks if they appear to be awake or alert, the caller says “no” repeatedly.

“They’re not moving. Please send somebody out here,” the caller stresses.

An investigation is underway into the deaths of Gene, Betsy, and one of their dogs.

A search warrant obtained by “Extra" reveals their deaths were considered "suspicious" after authorities found their front door open and no sign of a carbon monoxide leak.