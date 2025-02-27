Celebrity News February 27, 2025
Gene Hackman 911 Call Released
Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday. Hours later, a 911 call has been released.
In the call, obtained by "Extra," a male caretaker of the area is heard telling the dispatcher that immediate assistance is needed after one or two deceased people were found at the residence.
As the dispatcher is sending a request for paramedics, the crying caller is heard repeatedly saying, “Damn.”
The man says he “had no idea” about the ages of the bodies found, but guesses the bodies belonged to one male and one female.
When asked if they were breathing, the caller says, “I have no idea. I’m not inside the house.”
The caller explains that he could see the woman “lying down” from the window.
When the dispatcher asks if they appear to be awake or alert, the caller says “no” repeatedly.
“They’re not moving. Please send somebody out here,” the caller stresses.
An investigation is underway into the deaths of Gene, Betsy, and one of their dogs.
A search warrant obtained by “Extra" reveals their deaths were considered "suspicious" after authorities found their front door open and no sign of a carbon monoxide leak.
The document states, “At this time; the manner and cause of death pertaining to Eugene ‘Gene’ Allen Hackman and Betsy Arakawa passing is unknown. Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.”