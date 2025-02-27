Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy’s Death Scene Considered ‘Suspicious’ by Law Enforcement

Getty Images

An investigation is underway into the deaths of Gene Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs.

A search warrant obtained by “Extra,” however, reveals their deaths were considered "suspicious" after authorities found their front door open and no sign of a carbon monoxide leak.

The document states, “At this time; the manner and cause of death pertaining to Eugene ‘Gene’ Allen Hackman and Betsy Arakawa passing is unknown. Affiant believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of the two deceased individuals to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation because the reporting party found the front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.”

The docs state that Betsy was found on the bathroom floor near the scattered pills and space heater. The search warrant noted her "body was in a state of decomposition with bloating in her face and mummification in her hands and feet."

Gene was reportedly in a mud room near the kitchen. It appeared he may have suddenly fallen, as his sunglasses were nearby. According to the docs, “the male decedent also showed obvious signs of death, similar and consistent with the female decedent.”

While the front door was open, deputies reported the rest of the home was secure and there was no sign of forced entry and no indication “the residence had been rummaged through.”

It was also noted the New Mexico Gas Company tested the gas lines and “As of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence.”

Two maintenance workers found the couple, and said they had not seen them for about two weeks.

Sheriff Adan Mendoza also told the New York Times there were no signs of trauma to the bodies and that no note was found.

“At this stage in the process, there isn’t anything obvious like that,” he said. “The autopsy is going to tell us more.”

He added, “We’re not going to guess this was an accident or natural causes. It wasn’t typical.”