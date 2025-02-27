Final Pic of Gene Hackman & Wife Betsy Taken Months Before They Were Found Dead

Splash News

Gene Hackman, 95, was found dead on Wednesday inside his Santa Fe, New Mexico, home alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their dog.

A final pic of Gene out with Betsy in Santa Fe was taken in March 2024, nearly a year ago.

In the photo, a frail Gene holds onto Betsy’s arm as he walks with a cane. The Oscar winner is wearing a blue plaid shirt and vest with green cargo pants and black sneakers, along with a white cap. Betsy wears jeans and a button-down shirt with brown shoes.

The Santa Fe New Mexican was first to report the news of Hackman’s death.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told the paper there was no immediate evidence of foul play. He did not provide a cause or date of death.

Hackman, born in San Bernardino, California, in 1930, was a two time Oscar winner. He took home best actor for his role in the 1971 film “The French Connection” and best supporting actor for the 1992 movie “Unforgiven.”

Among his many notable roles he played an FBI agent in “Mississippi Burning” (1988) and the family patriarch in “The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001).