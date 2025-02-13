Getty Images

Colleen Hoover is back on Instagram, but has scrubbed her account of photos of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Justin directed the film adaptation of Hoover’s book “It Ends with Us,” and starred as Ryle Kincaid. Blake was a co-producer on the project and starred as Lily Bloom.

A legal battle between Baldoni and Lively started in December, and Hoover initially spoke out in support of Lively.

Colleen shared a photo on Instagram Stories of them hugging at a screening and wrote, "@blakelively, you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt."

Hoover then deactivated her account on January 22, but returned February 12 without any images of the two stars.

Lively first filed a legal complaint in December with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. She also accused him of a smear campaign in a New York Times article. In return, he sued The New York Times, which denied any wrongdoing.

Lively then sued Baldoni, and he sued her back. Both parties have also denied any wrongdoing.

Justin and Blake’s case is set to go to trial in March 2026.