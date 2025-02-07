Chelsea Handler Roasts Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni at Critics Choice Awards

Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s ugly feud was a talking point at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards!

In her monologue, host Chelsea Handler poked fun at the “It Ends with Us” co-stars, who currently have ongoing lawsuits against each other.

Handler told the star-studded crowd, which did not include Baldoni or Lively, “It’s important in times like these to have a distraction. And that’s why I want to personally extend my gratitude to Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Thank you for providing us with that distraction.

“I'm grateful, I think we’re all grateful — and I think we’re good!” Handler went on about the on-going drama. “It doesn’t matter whose side you’re on, we can accept that there isn’t going to be a sequel.”

The movie, based on Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name, grossed nearly $150 million in the U.S.

She quipped, “It ends with us, guys.”

Last month, Nikki Glaser opted to avoid any jokes about Blake and Justin at the Golden Globes.

She told Yahoo! Entertainment, “I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be.”

In December, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment. He countersued with a $400M lawsuit against Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, accusing them of defamation.