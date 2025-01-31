Acknowledging the impact of the wildfires, Mariano wrote, “Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into. I was 38 weeks pregnant & I had done an evacuation only a few weeks prior during the Franklin Fire as well. I take it as a gift that I was able to essentially do a practice run for what was inevitably to come. I’m also forever grateful that we were able to evacuate from the Palisades Fire in the daytime, when we could feel more prepared & not caught completely off guard in the middle of the night, for example.”



Despite the devastation, Jarah is remaining positive, writing, “My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come. This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!”



Showing her appreciation for all the outpouring love and support, she wrote, “A special thank you to all of those who have supported my family & I in this time; friends, family, my birthing team, hospital staff, companies gifting, LA community and beyond. Your love & generosity means everything to us.”



Mariano ended her lengthy post, writing, “Gentle reminder to all, to please allow us this time & space to nest with our newborn in such a delicate phase. We already have everything we need in abundance & will be back around with updates in our own time.”