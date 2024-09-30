Instagram

Milo Ventimiglia and his wife Jarah Mariano have a baby on the way!

Jarah announced the news on Instagram with photos of herself sitting on a surfboard in a bikini in Hawaii, captioning them, “Baby on board!”

In a second photo, Mariano and the photographer flash the "hang loose" sign.

Milo, who famously played dad Jack Pearson on “This Is Us,” married Jarah, a model, in Hawaii in 2023.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Milo in February, when he dished on his newlywed life.

Ventimiglia said, "Things are good. We’ve had relationships that have come and have gone, and then you get to a point where you kind of meet your match and meet someone that inspires you in a way different than anybody else.”

The actor gushed, “I’m grateful for her and I’m happy to have arrived in this moment, so married life is nice.”

Days ago, Mariano celebrated their one year-anniversary on Instagram with a post about her hubby.