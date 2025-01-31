FireAid Performer Rod Stewart on His Love of L.A.: ‘It’s in My Blood’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Rod Stewart joined a star-studded line-up Thursday night at FireAid, which featured Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, No Doubt, Nirvana, and many more.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster about the importance of participating in the show.

Rod commented, “I’ve said this a million times, I lived in California for 50 years! I didn’t get the call, I offered, before this whole thing started. It’s in my blood.”

Penny added, “It was just devastating to see all the images on the news of all the fires and then reaching out to friends and family of ours that knew people who were suffering and having to evacuate their homes, and then hearing people had lost theirs, not just their homes but their communities and places they called home. It’s incredible that everyone has come here.”

Rod was proudly wearing his medal since being knighted by Prince William in 2016.

Stewart said, “You see this, this is my knighthood... Ah f**k it... just letting you know the British are here, the allies.”