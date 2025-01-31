Lady Gaga Closes L.A.’s FireAid with Original Song Written with Fiancé Michael Polansky

Getty Images

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky wrote a special song just for L.A.’s FireAid benefit concert.

On Thursday, Gaga closed the show with the special number, telling the crowd she wrote it “just for tonight, just for you.”

The star explained, “When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I wanted to do something hopeful for you, and I was thinking about my songs, and there wasn’t anything that seemed quite right.”

The song, reportedly called “All I Need Is Time,” included the hopeful lyric, "All I need is time to heal my broken wings and then I'll soar / All I need is time, and then I'll leave it all behind.”

Gaga’s set also included favorites like “Always Remember Us This Way” and “Shallow.”

At one point she told the audience, “This has been a horrible, scary time. But during these times, I feel like people come together and we see how much we need each other.”

The FireAid benefit included two concerts, one at Kia Forum at 6 p.m. and one at Intuit Dome at 7:30 p.m.

The Kia Forum show included a few surprises. Green Day kicked off the Kia Forum show with a little help from Billie Eilish. Eilish joined the band as they sang “Last Night on Earth,” even though she was due over at Intuit Dome for her own set later in the evening.

Getty Images

Anderson .Paak shocked fans with special guests Sheila E. and Dr. Dre, and the set even included Tupac’s “California Love.”

Getty Images

The night also included a special Nirvana reunion with surviving members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear along with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett stepping in for the late Kurt Cobain. The band performed “Breed,” “School” and “Territorial Pissings."

Getty Images

Dave’s daughter Violet Grohl also sang “All Apologies.”

Other Kia Forum artists included Alanis Morissette, John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks and the Black Crowes.

The Intuit Dome show featured Gaga, Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

FireAid funds will go to short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives related to the recent fire disasters in L.A.