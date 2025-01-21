L.A.’s FireAid Benefit Concert Announces Lineups for Intuit Dome & Kia Forum

Getty Images

The stars are taking the stage to support Los Angeles amid the devastating wildfires with a benefit concert called FireAid.

The fundraiser will take place January 30 at the Inuit Dome and Kia Forum, and it was just announced which artists are playing each venue.

The Intuit Dome show start at 7:30 p.m. and will include Billie Eilish; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

The Kia Forum concert will start at 6 p.m. and features Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and the Black Crowes.

Attendees at the Intuit Dome can arrive early and watch the Kia Forum show on screens inside the venue, while concertgoers at Kia Forum can stay late and watch the end of the Intuit Dome show on screens at the Forum.

Tickets will start at $99 and go on sale at 12 p.m. PT on January 22 at Ticketmaster.

For those who cannot attend, broadcast options include certain AMC Theatres, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, MAX, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.