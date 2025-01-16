Getty Images

The stars are stepping up to support Los Angeles amid the devastating fires with the FireAid benefit concert.

Headliners include Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Joni Mitchell, Green Day, Gwen Stefani, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lil Baby, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sting, P!nk, Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks, Tate McRae, Stephen Stills, and John Mayer and Dave Matthews, who will perform together for the first time.

The shows will take place at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on Thursday, January 30, and lineups and additional guests will be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 22, at noon PT.

For those who cannot attend, broadcast options include certain AMC Theatres, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, MAX, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video, the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.