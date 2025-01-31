David Beckham Strips Down to Underwear in Boss One Bodywear Campaign

Mert and Marcus for Boss One Bodywear

David Beckham leaves little to the imagination with his new Boss One Bodywear campaign!

In the new campaign ad, directed by famed photographers Mert and Marcus, David strips off his clothes after returning home to a warehouse apartment in New York City.

With “In the Air Tonight” playing, Beckham invites the viewer in as he plays pool, works out, and checks his phone in nothing but his briefs!

At the end of the video, Beckham gives quite the view as he’s showering with his Boss briefs on the floor!

In a statement, Beckham joked, “I once said that my bodywear modelling days had come to an end, but when BOSS shared their ambition for the range and brought in my good friends Mert and Marcus to shoot the campaign with their brilliant creative ideas I simply couldn’t refuse. The new BOSS One collection is beautifully made. I’m proud to support BOSS in our long-term strategic partnership with this campaign.”

In response to the sexy campaign, David’s wife Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram, “My boss🖤😉.”