Victoria Beckham Performs Spice Girls Song, Teases ‘More to Come’

Could a Spice Girls reunion be on the way?

Victoria Beckham teased there was “more to come” after performing the Spice Girls song “Say You’ll Be There” karaoke-style at a party for Lionel Messi’s entry into Major League Soccer in Miami.

Victoria’s husband, soccer star David Beckham, co-owns Inter Miami, the team Messi just joined.

As seen in a TikTok video she shared, David joined his wife for background vocals of the 1996 hit single.

"Warming up the vocals in Miami!" Victoria captioned the video. "More to come."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The fashion designer’s performance comes after longtime rumors that a Spice Girls reunion is on the horizon.

The mother of three also posted a video of herself and David dancing. "Just a casual night out in Miami! No really, I did not drink that much,” she wrote on Instagram.

Victoria and David also spent time hanging out with LeBron James and Kim Kardashian at Messi’s MLS debut. Kardashian, who attended the game with her son Saint West, shared shots of her 7-year-old meeting both Messi and Beckham at the player’s first game Friday, where Inter Miami beat Liga MX’s Cruz Azul in the inaugural Leagues Cup.

DavidBeckham/Instagram