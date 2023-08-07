Instagram

Some famous faces were on hand in Canada this weekend to help lift a fallen tree!

Victoria Beckham shared a video of husband David, 48, son Cruz, 18, “Elvis” star Austin Butler, 31, and others holding up a tree so cars could get by.

The Spice Girl wrote in the caption, “Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree??Helping the community in Muskoka 🌲 😂 I’m impressed gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham @austinbutler @cruzbeckham.”

She can be heard in the video saying, “So they’re lifting… so the cars can go through,” and then tells them, “Nice work, boys!”

On Instagram Stories, she elaborated further, narrating, “So we’re in Muskoka. There is a tree that has fallen down… and look how manly my husband is.”

She joked, “Push harder! Come on, guys.”

Austin's girlfriend Kaia Gerber was tagged on the Insta Stories post, but she is not seen in the video.

The trip to Muskoka took place just before the Beckhams headed to Texas for David’s team Inter Miami’s match against Dallas.

