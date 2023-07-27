Join David Beckham & Shaquille O’Neal at Club SI for the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Courtesy of Authentic

The inaugural Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is bringing the star power!

Among the A-listers heading to town for the event in November are David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal.

The legendary athletes will be at Club SI on race day November 18 as part of Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group’s three-day hospitality suite.

David and Shaq will be on hand for the special evening as they reflect on their careers and mix and mingle with other club guests ahead of the race.

Beckham shared in a statement, “I have enjoyed many great races over the years and this Grand Prix in Las Vegas will be incredibly exciting. It’s going to be a fantastic night and I’m looking forward to seeing Shaq and other race fans at Club SI.”

O’Neal added, “Having attended Club SI at other Grand Prix races, I can say with certainty, when it comes to the celebration of sports, SI never disappoints. I’m excited to catch up with David and connect with race fans from the best seats in Vegas.”

Club SI will be open Thursday, November 16, through Saturday, November 18, on Las Vegas Boulevard next to the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. The hospitality suite will feature coveted views of the race, parties, celebrity appearances, premium food and beverages, and more.