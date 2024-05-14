Maria Bello Marries Dominique Crenn in Mexico

Getty Images

“Beef” star Maria Bello is married!

Over the weekend, Maria tied the knot with chef Dominique Crenn at the Montage Los Cabos in Mexico, People magazine reports.

They exchanged vows in a “bohemian, chic” wedding attended by 140 close friends and family.

The couple chose Mexico because it is “their home away from home.”

For their special day, Bello opted for a Dior gown, while Crenn wore a custom white vest and pants from the famed designer.

After the wedding ceremony, Maria and Dominique took the floor for their first dance to the ABBA hit “Dancing Queen.”

Last month, the two sparked marriage rumors at the Time100 Gala, where they wore what looked to be wedding bands.

Despite the jewelry, Bello’s rep told Page Six that they weren’t married yet, but it would happen “soon.”

Months ago, People magazine reported that Maria and Dominique were getting married in the spring.

In December, Maria told the outlet, “We’re such horrible planners, I have to say, both of us. Plus, we’re working all over the world. But finally, we have the wedding planner, we have the date, we have the location. And our save the date says, ‘Yep, we’re finally doing it.’”

At the time, Bello revealed that their wedding would be “medium size.”

Maria was looking forward to their life as a married couple. She noted, “My biggest commitment is to my son, but now this new commitment is a conscious walking into the second half of life with someone who’s really f--king rad.”

The pair had been engaged since 2019.