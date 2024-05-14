Getty Images

“Chicago Fire” star Taylor Kinney, 42, has gotten hitched.

Taylor said "I do" with model Ashley Cruger, 26, after dating for two years, People magazine reports.

His rep confirmed that they exchanged vows in a “small, private ceremony in Chicago” on April 30.

Kinney has been working in Chicago, where he just wrapped production on Season 12 of “Chicago Fire.”

The couple went public with their relationship in the spring of 2022.

They were photographed kissing on the red carpet at Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge.

Around the same time, Taylor shared a photo of Ashley with “Inside & Out” signed on the photo. He captioned it, “Inside & OuT.”

It is unclear when Taylor and Ashley got engaged.

Kinney has kept his love life off the radar for the past few years since calling it quits with ex-fiancée Lady Gaga in 2016.

Following his split from Gaga, she hinted at what led to the broken engagement.

During her “CBS Sunday Morning” interview, she said, “I think women love very hard. We love men. We just love with everything we have.”