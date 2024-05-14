Getty Images

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy, 35, and his wife Erica Stoll, 36, have called it quits.

TMZ Sports reports Rory filed for divorce after seven years of marriage on Monday.

The court docs, which were submitted in Florida, noted that the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

The two have one child, daughter Poppy Kennedy, 3.

McIlroy is requesting joint custody and their prenuptial agreement to be enforced.

Rory's net worth is reportedly a whopping $170 million.

Just a day before the filing, McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship without Erica by his side to celebrate.

Over the years, Erica has been on hand to support Rory, including the 2023 Ryder Cup. She also participated in the Par 3 Contest at the Masters last year.

The pair got engaged in 2015 after meeting at the 2012 Ryder Cup, which she was working.

In 2019, McIlroy opened up about their first meeting, telling NBC Sports, “Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there (by the clubhouse).”

He went on, “But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool.”