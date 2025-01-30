Bristol Palin Reveals ‘Painful’ Facial Paralysis & Possible Cause

Instagram

Bristol Palin just revealed she is suffering from facial paralysis on half of her face.

The former reality star took to Instagram Stories to share that symptoms started nine days ago.

The mother of three shared, “I woke up nine days ago with a weird little sensation in my face. My mouth was pulling this way and it just felt a little off. So, I went and looked in the mirror. I’m like, ‘Wow, this is looking a little weird.’”

Within hours the left side of her face “was numb and just paralyzed.”

Bristol, the daughter of Sarah Palin, explained, “Couldn’t really blink my eye, definitely had no movement on the side of my face. So crazy. [I] went to the doctor. They ran tests, they did a CT scan [and] they put me on steroids, put me on other medications. Nothing came back with all the results. They think it’s just a case of Bell’s palsy maybe brought on by stress or lack of sleep.”

While she couldn’t pin point anything she was “super stressed out about,” but added, “I think it was brought on by stress.”

Bristol told viewers, “I know I look crazy right now but this has been such an improvement from what I was looking like.”

She added, “I’m finally starting to get some of the sensation back. It’s been, like, a little painful the last two days, which is a sign... good indication that it’s getting better, so praise the Lord.”

The 34-year-old said the next time she thinks of criticizing her looks she will just be thankful for “a normal functioning face.”

Palin also suggested Eastern medicine as well, saying, “I’ve been getting acupuncture multiple times and that’s helped speed up the process of recovery tremendously.”

She went on to post some videos of herself over the past week as she struggled with the paralysis.