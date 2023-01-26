Bristol Palin Undergoes 9th Breast Surgery to Fix ‘Botched’ Reduction

Getty Images

Bristol Palin is recovering from her ninth breast reconstruction surgery.

The reality star shared the new son Instagram Stories, revealing the surgeries were a result of a past “botched breast reduction” years ago.

Palin posted a photo of herself in a compression bra with surgical drains, writing, "Sharing wayyyyy [too much information] right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night — yes, NINTH. All stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19.”

She added, "I've had previous surgeries trying to correct the initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life."

Bristol said she was “praying” this would be her last surgery, and insisted, “I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that's why I've been fairly MIA.”

The 32-year-old is trying to “stay positive” and remember she has “so much to be thankful for.”

She went on, "I'm healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be worse."

Palin closed by asking for "funny memes cause I'm already going stir crazzzzy."

Back in 2021, Bristol opened up about another surgery, revealing her tummy tuck scar from 2018.

Pulling down her shorts just a bit, she explained, "Here's something I don't share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago."

She insisted, “Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”