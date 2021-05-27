Bristol Palin Reveals Scars from Tummy Tuck She Got ‘Years Ago’

Instagram

Bristol Palin, 30, wants to “get reeeeel for a sec”!

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a video on Instagram in which she shows off her flat stomach — and reveals her tummy tuck scars.

Palin explained, “I post what I want ya'll to see. From decent angles, and not from insecurities and scars (visible or not.)"

Instagram

Pulling down her shorts just a bit, she explained, "Here's something I don't share. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago."

She insisted, “Don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”

Bristol emphasized the same in her caption, writing, "Way 222 easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to."

Instagram

Her mom, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, commented, "Haha I love you!!!"