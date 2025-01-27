Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Madison Prewett, 28, is now a mom!

On Sunday, Prewett announced that she gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with husband Grant Troutt.

Alongside a carousel of photos of their bundle of joy, Madison revealed that their daughter Hosanna Rose Troutt was born on January 20.

On Monday, Prewett gushed on her Instagram Story, “She’s 1 week old today. I am truly just so in love and so thankful. Thank you for those who have prayed for her and for us.”

She added, “I am embracing and loving this newborn bubble we have been in and I will be in. I’m going to share the full birth story on @staytruepodcast later but for now—I’m getting all the cuddles.”

Madison broke the news of her pregnancy in August.

Along with posting a series of pregnancy photos, she wrote on Instagram, “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!! Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you 🤍🥹 ."

The news came over a year after Madison and Grant tied the knot in Dallas.

Prewett was the runner-up on "The Bachelor" Season 24, starring Peter Weber.

During the finale of “The Bachelor,” Weber tried to patch things up with Madison after breaking off his engagement with Hannah Ann, much to his mother Barb's dismay. Barb made it very clear that she didn't approve of their relationship.

Despite their reunion on “The Bachelor: After the Rose,” Weber and Prewett ended their relationship days after the TV special.

Weber wrote on Instagram, “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."