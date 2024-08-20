Instagram

“The Bachelor” alum Madison Prewett, 28, has a bun in the oven!

Over the weekend, Madison announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Grant Troutt.

Along with posting a series of pregnancy photos, she wrote on Instagram, “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!!!!!! Baby Troutt we are SO ready for you and can’t wait to meet you 🤍🥹 ."

The news comes over a year after Madison and Grant tied the knot in Dallas.

At the time, Prewett told People magazine, "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."

Prewett was the runner-up on "The Bachelor" Season 24, starring Peter Weber

During the finale of “The Bachelor,” Weber tried to patch things up with Madison after breaking off his engagement with Hannah Ann, much to his mother Barb's dismay. Barb made it very clear that she didn't approve of their relationship.

Despite their reunion on “The Bachelor: After the Rose,” Weber and Prewett ended their relationship days after the TV special.

Weber wrote on Instagram, “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."