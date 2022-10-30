Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Weds Grant Troutt

Getty Images

Everything is coming up roses for Madison Prewett, a former contestant on "The Bachelor" — she exchanged "I dos" Saturday with boyfriend of eight months Grant Troutt.

Prewett, who was the runner-up on "The Bachelor" Season 24, starring Peter Weber, wed Troutt at his family home in Dallas.

The ceremony was conducted before about 400 friends and family members, including Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan, Hannah Ann Sluss and Victoria Fuller.

The vows came just three months after Troutt, 26, proposed. Prewett, also 26, told People magazine, "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."

The festivities reportedly included a bridal brunch on Friday and a rehearsal dinner that evening

The bride wore a custom Nardos Design gown, and walked to "When God Made You" by NewSong.

Photos revealed a reception drenched in flowers by Something Pretty Floral, menus designed by Sincerely Addison, and an eye-popping cake courtesy of Fancy Cakes by Lauren.