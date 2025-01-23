Colman Domingo Reveals How 2nd Straight Oscar Nomination Feels Different (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Colman Domingo is an Oscar nominee again, this time as Best Actor for his performance in “Sing Sing.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Domingo about the honor, which marks the second year in a row he’s been nominated, after getting a nod for “Rustin” last year.

This time around, Colman said he feels more “peaceful” and “measured,” even hitting the gym right after getting the news!

He explained, “I hugged my husband and we continued to have coffee, and then all the calls came in and the calls with the people you work with and all the loved ones. And then I had a plan today, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to go to the gym in the morning,’ and I really do believe that like people at the gym thought it was surprising to see me there. I was like, ‘No, no, I need to do something to ground me for the day.’”

“I’m a little more measured, instead of being shot out of a cannon,” Domingo added. “I feel like I just want to take it in a different way and make sure I’m absolutely present for every moment to remember what the moon and the stars look like, to remember everyone’s sound, and read every single text… I don’t want to be overwhelmed by it. I want to be in it.”

Colman also reflected on telling stories about real people making a difference, as he did playing Divine G, noting that the real John “Divine G” Whitfield is also nominated — for Best Adapted Screenplay.

He said, “I’m representing this group of men and individuals who are really trying to make changes in their lives, using art… The idea that I represent a man, John 'Divine G' Whitfield, who’s actually also nominated… I’m so extremely happy, because I know that even with the lights being shown on me for this nomination, it really shines a light on back on the rehabilitation of the arts program and at places like Sing Sing prison.”

Despite all of his success, Domingo remains humble, saying, “I had no idea that this was my path. I was a journeyman actor for many years, just committed to doing the work… I thought that was the dream, to just do what I love and be happy and feel like I’m contributing… I’ve been working for so long and suddenly these other moments start to happen that I didn’t even dream about.”

Calling it all “extraordinary,” Colman emphasized, “It’s beyond my wildest dreams.”

Domingo’s nomination comes amid a difficult time in L.A. following devastating wildfires. He said, “We're all just holding in. We’re holding on to each other, us Los Angelenos. I feel like we’re having, I think, conversations with our neighbors in a more unique way, because we know we have to be there for each other.”