Award Shows January 23, 2025
Oscar Nominations 2025: The Complete List!
The 2025 Oscar nominations are here!
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang announced the nominations for the 97th Academy Awards during a livestream on Thursday morning. Check out the full list below!
Best Picture
“Anora”
“The Brutalist”
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Dune: Part Two”
“Emilia Perez”
“I’m Still Here”
“Nickel Boys”
“The Substance”
“Wicked”
Directing
Sean Baker, “Anora”
Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”
James Mangold, “A Complete Unknown”
Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
Best Actor
Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”
Timothee Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”
Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, “Anora”
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, “Anora”
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”
Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”
Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”
Ariana Grande, “Wicked”
Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”
Isabella Rosselini, “Conclave”
Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”
Original Score
“The Brutalist”
“Conclave”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Wicked”
“The Wild Robot”
Adapted Screenplay
“A Complete Unknown”
“Conclave”
“Emilia Pérez”
“Nickel Boys”
“Sing Sing”
Original Screenplay
“Anora”
“The Brutalist”
“A Real Pain”
“September 5”
“The Substance”
Animated Film
“Flow”
“Inside Out 2”
“Memoir of a Snail”
“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”
“The Wild Robot”
