Colman Domingo & Da’Vine Joy Randolph React to Barry Keoghan’s Vanity Fair Naked Promo

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Colman Domingo was honored as Best Actor for “Rustin” at the AAFCA Awards.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Colman, who reacted to seeing himself on the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue 2024 cover and laughed about fellow cover star Barry Keoghan’s cheeky promo for the issue.

Of the star-studded cover, Colman commented, “I’m a little jet-lagged from coming from Europe, so I woke up at 4:30 in the morning and I got on my phone and I saw it. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ You know how profound and significant it is, but to actually see it and it’s a dream realized. I mean, like every actor, you always look at the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issues since you’re a young actor and you’re like, ‘Who are those people?’ and, you know, they’re accomplished, their lights are shining on the them… I think you secretly hope… that could be you someday.”

“I’m on the cover,” Domingo added. “It’s unbelievable.”

As for Barry’s nude promo for the issue, paying homage to his “Saltburn” character, Colman could only say, “Wow, Barry.”

He quipped, “I guess no one will tire us and neither will Barry, I guess, of showing a little cheek.”

At the award ceremony, Melvin also spoke with Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who was also one of the stars making the cover of the Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue.

Da’Vine reacted to the cover, saying, “That’s really special. The Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue is such a big deal. That’s a coveted cover to get; that’s like Vogue’s September Issue. To be amongst them is a huge honor.”

Randolph also reacted to Barry’s promo, saying, “He was supposed to be in my little group, supposed to be me, Jenna [Ortega] and him. They were like, ‘Oh, he’s not coming.’ I was like, ‘Oh no.’ I guess that’s why he wasn’t there. They have a private session. I don’t know about that one.”

Barry has been turning heads with his magazine features lately!

He recently took part in W magazine’s Directors Issue, in which he was directed by his “Saltburn” director Emerald Fennell.

In one of the magazine photos, Barry was seemingly stripped down while sitting in a bloody tub!