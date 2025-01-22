Getty Images

Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney is a dad again!

Mooney and his wife Hannah Billingsley welcomed their fourth child together.

Along with a series of photos of their bundle of joy, they wrote on Instagram, “Our brand new baby BOY is finally here! Aubrey Ellis Mooney. 7 lbs 9 ounces + perfectly healthy! Thank you Jesus for another miracle! 🥹”

Shay and Hannah are also the parents of Asher James, 8, Ames Alexander, 4, and Abram, 2.

The couple announced that they were expecting in July.

In an Instagram video of the two sitting on the couch with their kids, Hannah was holding a pregnancy test!

They captioned the video, “1, 2, 3, 4….”

Last year, Mooney opened up about fatherhood on Hannah’s “Unexpected” podcast. He shared, “I've been pushing myself to be a better father. And the main thing I had to ask myself is, 'What kind of future do I want for them? And what am I showing them?' Because they're obviously listening to us, but for fathers out there, they're watching us."

“I have watched that, good and bad, play out in our kids' lives," he noted. "It’s crazy how much they learned through just your behavior and the way you react to things."

Shay wants to be a good influence on his kids, saying, “I really want them to see that working hard and chasing your dream is also important. I think it's important to show your kids that hard work and doing these things and having a career is important to daddy."