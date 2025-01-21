Prince Harry Trial: U.K. Tabloids Reportedly Offering ‘Massive Payout’

Getty Images

A settlement could be coming in Prince Harry’s U.K. tabloid case.

Harry claims the British papers used illegal tactics to dig up dirt on him and his wife Meghan Markle, and the tabloids are apparently trying to make the whole case go away.

Both sides of the suit tried to delay the trial on Tuesday, with reports that the tabloids offered a “massive payout” to Harry.

He was scheduled to testify next month and, if he lost, would be on the hook for the legal costs of both sides — which could have been up to tens of millions of dollars.

Last year, Harry sat down with the U.K.’s ITV for the documentary “Tabloids on Trial,” explaining his hatred for the tabloids.

Harry, who was awarded $180,000 in the phone hacking scandal in February 2024, had no regrets about taking on the system because of what he claims his late mother Princess Diana endured with the press.

Harry believed Diana was “probably one of the first people to be hacked” back in the ’90s.

He argued, “And yet still today the press, the tabloid press, very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid but she wasn't paranoid. She was absolutely right of what was happening to her. And she's not around today to find out the truth."

Harry also explained how his battle with the tabloids added to the royal rift with his father and brother.

He said, “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done,” Harry added. “It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”