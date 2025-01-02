Meghan Markle’s New Netflix Show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Drops First Trailer

Netflix

The trailer for Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show just dropped!

“With Love, Meghan,” premiering January 15, is a lifestyle show featuring the Duchess of Sussex as she offers how-tos, along with candid conversations with guests.

In the trailer, Markle explains, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

Adding she also loves “surprising people with moments that let them know I was really thinking of them.”

Fans catch a glimpse of some of Meghan’s creations, from gorgeous bouquets to mouth-watering baked goods.

Meghan adds that she will share “tips and tricks” and let viewers know how they can “incorporate these practices every day.”

She insists it is not about the “pursuit of perfection,” but rather the “pursuit of joy.”

We see some of Meghan’s guests, including Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi, and there is also a candid moment between Meghan and Prince Harry.

Markle also shared the trailer on her new Instagram account, writing, “I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan.”

The post comes one day after she returned to Instagram on January 1 with a video of herself writing “2025” in the sand.