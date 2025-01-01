Meghan Markle Starts Off 2025 by Rejoining Instagram

Getty Images

Meghan Markle is ringing in the new year on Instagram!

Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the platform with a video of herself running on the beach barefoot in a white shirt and pants, writing “2025” in the sand.

The video was posted under the handle @meghan, which is not a verified account.

Instagram

People magazine reports the video was shot by Prince Harry at a beach near Montecito, California.

Instagram

Markle also included a smiling profile photo of herself.

Meghan shut down her personal and professional Instagram accounts while dating Harry in 2017.

For a time, they shared the @KensingtonRoyal account with Prince William and Kate Middleton, but that didn’t last. Harry and Meghan launched @SussexRoyal in 2019, but stopped updating that account when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.