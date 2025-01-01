Celebrity News January 01, 2025
Meghan Markle Starts Off 2025 by Rejoining Instagram
Meghan Markle is ringing in the new year on Instagram!
The Duchess of Sussex returned to the platform with a video of herself running on the beach barefoot in a white shirt and pants, writing “2025” in the sand.
The video was posted under the handle @meghan, which is not a verified account.
People magazine reports the video was shot by Prince Harry at a beach near Montecito, California.
Markle also included a smiling profile photo of herself.
Meghan shut down her personal and professional Instagram accounts while dating Harry in 2017.
For a time, they shared the @KensingtonRoyal account with Prince William and Kate Middleton, but that didn’t last. Harry and Meghan launched @SussexRoyal in 2019, but stopped updating that account when they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.
In 2022, Markle told The Cut she was considering getting back on Instagram, but wasn’t sure.