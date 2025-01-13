Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing their support for the victims of the L.A. wildfires.

They were spotted at the Pasadena Convention Center on Friday, where they spoke with Mayor Victor Gordo, Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen, first responders, and fire victims.

Gordo spoke with Fox 11, describing Harry and Meghan as “great people” with “great heart.”

“For them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who are affected, it is very important,” he said. “They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders. We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them.”

Gordo went on, “They want to be as helpful as they can be, really, they just wanted to be supportive. We visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people who are affected and took time. They are just very caring people who are very concerned for their friends and neighbors.”

Sharing more details, the mayor said, “This is their second visit today. We were here earlier today, and they were serving food anonymously — no one knew they were serving food, with masks… They didn’t come out here for publicity, they came out there to work. And then we went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and viewed firsthand some of the impacted area. Then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and our neighbors.”

According to Us Weekly, Harry and Meghan have also opened up their $14-million Montecito home to friends forced to evacuate and donated clothes and other items to fire victims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a message on their official website that states, “In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more — affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued.”

The message was followed by a list of resources. Check it out here.

In the wake of the fires, Markle has opted to delay the debut of her highly anticipated Netflix series "With Love, Meghan,” Variety reports.

The show would have premiered January 15. Now, it will debut March 4.

She said in a statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."