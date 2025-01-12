Instagram

Mandy Moore is shutting down her critics over an L.A. wildfires GoFundMe she had shared to benefit members of her family.

The "This Is Us" star was livid after receiving harsh criticism from some on social media when she shared a GoFundMe to benefit family members who lost their house in the blaze.

Mandy, 40, replied, "Kindly f off," People magazine reports. She later took the message down.

The GoFundMe is to help her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kit and Griff, who she wrote had "lost their home and everything they own" in the Eaton Fire.

She wrote, "With their first baby on the way in a matter of weeks, they need our support now more than ever. Griff is a touring musician and also lost his entire arsenal of drums/percussion he uses to make a living. It’s all so much. So many have asked how to help during this unimaginable and stressful time … Please consider donating and sharing to help them rebuild."

She went on, "And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic."

Mandy was referring to sketchy articles about what stars are worth, many of which are likely way off the mark.

She also pointed out, "We just lost most of our life in a fire too."

Mandy's home with husband Taylor Goldsmith and their kids — Gus, 3, Ozzie, 2, and Louise, 3 mos. — went up in flames, with just the "main part of the house" still standing, if unlivable.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It's not livable but mostly intact. We lost Taylor and Griffin's studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they've ever owned. We lost our garage and back house," she revealed.

"Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support. Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."