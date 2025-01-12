Meghan Markle's Netflix Series Debut Delayed Due to L.A. Wildfires

Getty Images

Meghan Markle has opted to delay the debut of her highly anticipated Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" in light of the ongoing L.A. wildfires, Variety reports.

The show would have bowed January 15. Now, it will debut March 4.

She said in a statement, “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

"With Love, Meghan" will star the Duchess of Sussex cooking for her friends, including Abigail Spencer, Roy Choi, Alice Waters and Mindy Kaling.

Her husband Prince Harry is thought to be on an episode, too.

This week, the couple made a high-profile visit to the Pasadena Convention Center with California's First Lady Jennifer Newsom to show their support for displaced Californians as the fires take their toll.