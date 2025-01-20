Mark Wahlberg on Wife’s Shocked Reaction to Shaved Head for 'Flight Risk'! (Exclusive)

Mark Wahlberg talked to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about his new high-stakes action thriller “Flight Risk.”

Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial. As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar, and it becomes clear not everyone on board is who they seem.

The actor said he loved playing a bad guy in the Mel Gibson-directed movie and having the “license to get really crazy.”

He said of playing a baddie, “I've been looking forward to doing it since ’94 after I did ‘Fear,’” adding that he told Mel, “I definitely want to do it, but I only want to play the bad guy.”

Mark explained, “I grew up watching, you know, Jack and ‘The Shining’ and… I remember seeing [Robert] De Niro… I went and saw ‘Cape Fear’ in the theater. Seeing [John] Malkovich in ‘In the Line of Fire’… Always wanted to play those kinds of parts.”

Mark also talked about totally committing to the role by actually shaving his head.

He explained, “I don't want to sit there and wait two hours in the chair putting on a bald cap and then gluing pieces of hair on and then having to get touch-ups. Like, shave it, be done with it, you know, trim it in the morning because the stubble grows through, so just shave it down and then be able to be free all day.”

Wahlberg kept his bald head under wraps for a long time, explaining he wanted fans to see it for the first time in “the trailer or the film itself.”

His wife Rhea Durham was pretty shocked by the look!

Wahlberg said, “She dove under the covers, bro. She was like ‘Aaah, get out of here,’ but then she got used to it. She thought it was cool after a while.”

As for how he hopes audiences react to the film, Mark said, “ I just hope people are wildly entertained” and “yell and scream and cheer” in the theater.