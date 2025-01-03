Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg skipped the bald cap for his role in “Flight Risk” and shaved his head instead!

The actor took to Instagram to show off the process. In a video, a woman shaves the front and crown of his head.

A makeup artist then applies a little makeup to the bald spot in the front to finish the look.

Mark seems concerned but insists, “It’s gonna come back.”

Wahlberg wrote in the comments, “Check out @flightriskmovie 🥸🔥🎥🎬 keeping it real🥸 no bald cap🥸🥸 NO CAP🔥.”

Mark shaved his head to play a pilot in the action-packed film. His character is hired to fly an air marshal and a fugitive to a trial. It turns out, however, the fugitive is actually a witness in the trial, and Mark is actually a hitman, hired to take him out. Watch the trailer!