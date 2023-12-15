Mark Wahlberg Jokes He Was Upstaged by a Baby in ‘The Family Plan’ (Exclusive)

Getty

Mark Wahlberg plays a suburban dad with a double life who has to take his family on the run in “The Family Plan.”

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Mark and co-star Michelle Monaghan about the comedy-thriller, which they say is “perfect” for the holiday season.

Mark said, “It’s nice to be able to connect with family, bring people together, but then having something again that so relatable.”

Mark also joked about getting upstaged by the baby in the movie, saying, “Both of those twin girls… they definitely stole every scene.”

When Carlos mentioned that Mark was the secret to keeping the babies engaged for the scenes, he commented, “I don’t know, maybe they knew that I was the producer.”

Mark and Michelle also laughed about a scene where they sing along to Vanilla Ice’s song “Ice, Ice Baby.” He admitted, “That was the one that we all knew and we thought would work the best and she seems very excited about it.”

Referencing his past as a rapper, Mark quipped, “I could tell which ’90s rapper she liked better. I said, ‘Okay, we’ll let that slide.’”