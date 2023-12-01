Mark Wahlberg is leaving little to the imagination in a new Instagram pic.

The photo was posted by his wife Rhea Durham and shows the 52-year-old actor in a red-light therapy bed wearing nothing but socks and underwear.

In the pic, the 52-year-old’s leg muscles are on full display as he looks up at the camera.

It’s a real throwback to his days as a Calvin Klein underwear model!

Rhea wrote in the caption, “🫣Good Morning ❤️‍🔥 and you’re welcome 🌶️💥 @markwahlberg.”

Wahlberg is known for his love of fitness. Back in 2021, the star went from ripped to round for his movie “Stu.”

He packed on 40 lbs. for the role and told us, “Ugh... putting it on was brutal.”