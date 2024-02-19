Mark Wahlberg Jokes He ‘Didn’t Get the Call’ for Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ Ad (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg hit the red carpet for the L.A. premiere of “Arthur the King,” which is based on the true story of an adventure racer who befriended a wounded stray dog.

“Extra’s” Freddy Lomeli spoke with Mark about the movie, as well as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady’s recent Dunkin’ Super Bowl ad.

Mark, who previously joked he was from "the wrong side of the tracks," said, “I didn’t get the call. Hopefully, I will get the call. I will show up.”

He added that the spot was "really fun, really funny."

Wahlberg hopes his “inspiring” and “heartwarming” movie will “bring lots of people back to the theater” and connect everyone. He said, “Despite your political beliefs, any of those things, to laugh together, to cry together, and share those magical moments that you can only experience in a theater.”

As for the physical challenge of stepping into the adventure racing world, Mark shared, “It’s a whole other level of endurance… The mental strength and fortitude that you have to have, it’s pretty remarkable what these men and women can do… I think it’s the ultimate team sport… to be able to endure that kind of physical and emotional stress on your body and your mind, it’s incredible.”

Wahlberg also opened up about working with his four-legged co-star, saying he knew the pup would be a scene-stealer!

"We all knew that Arthur was going to be stealing all the scenes," he shared. "I did it with 'Ted' before, I've done it many times. I knew what was coming, and you know what? I don't mind. Because I think the connection that we had emotionally, especially the end of the film when the real race starts, the race to save Arthur, that was the most important and that was the most appealing part of the movie for me.”