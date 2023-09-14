Mark Wahlberg on Family Life in Vegas: ‘My Kids Are Thriving’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Mark Wahlberg was hanging out with “Extra’s” Megan Ryte and pouring shots to celebrate his new business venture, Flecha Azul Tequila, in Newport Beach, California!

Mark recently moved his family out of California to Nevada, residing in Las Vegas.

He shared, “Everybody really has adjusted well. My kids are thriving — that’s the most important thing.”

Mark admitted that he does “miss” California weather, though!

Wahlberg is the dad of teenagers who are all very athletic. He said, “My youngest son is a golfer… My oldest boy, he’s into jujitsu and Muay Thai. He’s training every day — I’ve now become his personal trainer. My daughter is an equestrian.”

Mark already owns fitness, water, and food businesses, and now he’s in the tequila game by teaming up with Abraham Ancer and Aron Marquez! He dished, “I’m a serial entrepreneur, but I just felt like what Aron and Abraham created was something very special and very unique.”