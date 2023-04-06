Mark Wahlberg Says His Kids are Thriving After Las Vegas Move (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” was with Mark Wahlberg and his big brother Paul at the opening of their brand-new Wahlburgers at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Mark recently left California, moving his family to Vegas.

He noted, “People have a tendency to think of Las Vegas as the Vegas Strip. There's tons of stuff to do here outside of gaming and nightlife… There's lots of amazing communities that are faith-based and family-based and really cool, great schools.”

“I couldn't be more excited,” Mark added. “My kids are thriving here… I've really been welcomed with open arms, which has been very nice.”

So nice that Wahlberg even insisted on filming his next movie there!

He explained, “It's a road trip across the U.S., and it was supposed to take place in California, and I said, ‘No, no, no. I live in Nevada now, so we're gonna do it in Nevada.’”

Calling the movie “a love letter to the city,” Mark commented, “We’re showing people how amazing this city is and I can’t wait. We’re hoping we’re gonna premiere it here as well.”

Paul is happy for Mark, saying, “For him to embrace it the way he has and love it… it’s amazing. It says a lot about Nevada and Las Vegas.”

Their family restaurant, made famous by the brothers’ reality show, now has nearly 100 locations.

Mark said, “We have stores all over the country and now in various countries all over the world. I think our customer… when they come to Nevada, they want a taste of home and so they gravitate towards all burgers, and we do have the best burgers and the best beer and the best desserts and the best healthy offerings on the Strip.”

Paul pointed out, “We also want to be part of the community, which is very important to us.”