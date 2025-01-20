Getty Images

Exes Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom have tongues wagging after he paid her a visit in the “Kardashians” Season 6 trailer!

It was the stars’ first meetup in years, and Lamar revealed how it happened in a new interview with “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.”

Lamar explained he “bumped into” Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq in Las Vegas.

“I think it was Super Bowl weekend,” he said. “She came to me, she said, ‘Lamar, I think it’s time for you and Khloé to [meet]… It’s been years. You haven’t seen her. If you’re up for it, I think I can make it happen.’

She helped set up the meeting, but Lamar didn’t realize it would be on camera.

“I went there, and there were cameras there and I was like, ‘Oh, all right,’” Odom said. “It’s cool, I understand it, you know.”

As for where he and Khloé stand today, he denied they were back together, and shared, “It would be a blessing just to be her friend.”

As for the trailer, the scene starts with Khloé saying, “I honestly think timing is everything,” and then cuts to her telling sister Kim Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner, “You guys are never going to guess who I met with.”

Kim asks, “Who?” It then cuts to a confessional with Kim declaring, “This is insane!”

We then see Lamar entering a house with a bouquet of red roses in his hand.

Hulu

Khloé insists in a voice-over, “I don’t know this person anymore.”

In a confessional, Kris is in tears, saying, “This was the love of her life,” and later, perhaps referencing past events, she says, “I’m devastated for my child.”

As Khloé sits down with sister Kylie Jenner and a friend, she yells, “The truth hurts one time, a lie hurts seven thousand times.”

The trailer also reveals Kim may have a new man in her life. She is shown hugging a man on a plane and tells her family that when she said she intended to stay single, she was “fully lying to you guys.”

Kim also gets to play momager to daughter North as she performs in “The Lion King” at the Hollywood Bowl, plus sister Kourtney Kardashian announces she’s “stepping out of retirement.”

As for Khloé and Lamar, the reality star wed the former L.A. Laker in 2009, just one month after they met. He appeared on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and they had their own show for two seasons called “Khloé & Lamar.”