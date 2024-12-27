Khloé Kardashian Reveals Daughter True Suffered ‘Scary’ 105-Degree Fever on Christmas Eve

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian missed the annual Christmas Eve festivities with her family this year because her daughter True, 6, was sick.

The reality star opened up on Instagram Stories about how her son Tatum, 2, was sick the weekend before, and then True got sick with a “really scary” temperature. She shares the two kids with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“I didn’t get to make it to the Christmas Eve party, which was a bummer, but it wasn’t really a party the year, it was just us hanging out at Kendall’s house,” she explained on Thursday.

Khloé continued, “Tatum was super sick the weekend before, but now he’s perfect and great and he was great for Christmas Eve and all that… True has had a 105° fever, which was really scary, it was horrible, but now she’s just starting to feel better.”

As for Christmas Day, she said, “We still all hung out at my mom’s,” adding, “[True] was sleeping in another room while I was cooking breakfast and all that… but we’re just doing Santa toys today. She just wasn’t in the mood yesterday, poor thing. That’s when you know your kid is sick, when Santa toys don’t even excite them… but I’m so happy she’s feeling better.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared on Instagram that she would be missing the Christmas Eve fun.

At the time she wrote, "Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick. For the first time in a long, long time we will miss Christmas Eve 🥹."

"I feel so terrible for my sick littles," she said. "No fun but I pray we are fine for Santa tomorrow!!! ❤️🎄💚"

Despite taking care of sick kids, Khloé came through for her sister Kim Kardashian with a special gift.

