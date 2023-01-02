Lamar Odom nearly died of an overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, and now he is making shocking claims about what happened.

In the new special “TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom Sex, Drugs & Kardashians,” Lamar says Dennis Hof, the late owner of the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, wanted him dead and plied him with drugs.

Odom sits down with Harvey Levin for the special, in which Levin asks why Hof would want him dead. Lamer says, “I don’t know… I went there. I didn’t do drugs that night. I wound up with drugs in my system.”

Lamar goes on, “I got there, had the drink and woke up three days later ripping tubes out of my leg, not knowing how I got there. Not able to speak or walk.”

In his 2019 memoir “Darkness to Light,” Lamar detailed what was found in his system after the OD.

“There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins,” he wrote. “My heart stopped twice. I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I’d ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes.”

His estranged (now ex) wife Khloé Kardashian was by his side as he recovered from the overdose, and he also opens up to Harvey about their marriage collapse.