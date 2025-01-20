Kevin Costner Celebrates 70th Birthday by Remembering Whitney Houston

Getty Images

Kevin Costner is remembering Whitney Houston.

Over the weekend, Costner mentioned his “The Bodyguard” co-star on his 70th birthday.

Alongside a throwback pic of the two of them on the set of “The Bodyguard,” which was originally posted on her Instagram page, he wrote, “This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday. We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.”

Kevin and Whitney were joined in the pic by her hairstylist Ellin La Var.

In 2012, Houston died at the age of 48 after she drowned in her bathtub at the Beverly Hilton.

Costner attended Houston’s funeral, even delivering an emotional eulogy.

Last year, Kevin appeared on “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard,” recalling the tribute.

He said, “I eulogized her, and I didn’t want to. When she passed away, there was a steady drumbeat to hear. You know, she was such a big personality that everybody was going on the air talking. And that was not my first instinct.”

Kevin was asked to speak by Whitney’s cousin Dionne Warwick, who was handling the memorial.

He recalled, “I could feel the weight on her, now it’s shifted to me. ‘What am I going to say about this little girl?’ (I) went back to that church in Newark (in New Jersey) and it was filled. It was electric. There were two bands playing, the church was alive. It was like, boom!”

“But I’ve come here when I didn’t want to speak and I didn’t want to do two minutes and I crafted this speech,” Costner went on. “I didn’t feel like I was the right guy to go up there, but I did.”

Kevin also opened up about their connection, saying, “I don’t know what it was, but we had a moment, and I realized that the world had a higher idea of who we were, so I basically embraced it. I was her imaginary bodyguard.”